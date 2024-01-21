Analysts Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Price Target at $406.63

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $406.63.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AMP opened at $381.67 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $386.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.