Analysts Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price at $142.83

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.88. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

