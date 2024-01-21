Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $29.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $698,477,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,832,000 after acquiring an additional 77,267 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

