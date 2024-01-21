Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.34.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.22 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

