Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 1.6 %
Apple stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.22 and a twelve month high of $199.62.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.34.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.