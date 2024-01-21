Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157,430 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.22 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

