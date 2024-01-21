Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) was down 10.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 151,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 101,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Arbor Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of -3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

