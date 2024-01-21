Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.