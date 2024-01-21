Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
