Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $100.81.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

