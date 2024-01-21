Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 330 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 374.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 159.1% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $373,000.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $134.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.