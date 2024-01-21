Assetmark Inc. Has $40,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508,995 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

