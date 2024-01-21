Assetmark Inc. Sells 712 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCV stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $851.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $70.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

