Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 172,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 229,469 shares.The stock last traded at $78.47 and had previously closed at $77.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock worth $2,634,801. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

