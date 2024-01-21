Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NFI Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get NFI Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.71.

NFI Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C($0.12). NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$937.55 million.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.