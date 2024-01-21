Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $246.15

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $246.15 and last traded at $246.11, with a volume of 490756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $7,265,468. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

