Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Danske lowered Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.91.

ALV opened at $103.00 on Friday. Autoliv has a one year low of $79.66 and a one year high of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.63.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after acquiring an additional 459,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after acquiring an additional 133,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

