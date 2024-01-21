AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in AutoNation by 46.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 18.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.1 %

AN stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AutoNation

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.