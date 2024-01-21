Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AVNW opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth $149,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

