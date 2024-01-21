Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 243,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 491,588 shares.The stock last traded at $162.13 and had previously closed at $163.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $21.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

