Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at $73,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Banco Santander by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 393,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 17.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 456,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 54,304 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 31.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.2 %

SAN opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

