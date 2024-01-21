Bank of America Downgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Underperform

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $243.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $229.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

