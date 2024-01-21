Bank of America Increases Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target to $51.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

EVRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Evergy by 3,322.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,994,000 after acquiring an additional 947,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

