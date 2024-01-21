Bank of America Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Neutral

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of CELH opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. Celsius has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $918,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Toby David sold 10,809 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $613,086.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,442.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,465 shares of company stock worth $18,251,744. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

