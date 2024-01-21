Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Get Terex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Terex

Terex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Terex has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.