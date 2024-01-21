Bank of America Upgrades Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to “Buy”

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:TNK opened at $59.05 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.23.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 38.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1,167.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,979 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

