Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,449,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 5.89% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $24,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 569,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 168,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,878,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 287,123 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,355,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 887,573 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS MLN opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

