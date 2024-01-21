Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of CVR Energy worth $25,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

CVR Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CVI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.60. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 69.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.