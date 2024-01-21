Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.19% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $24,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 96.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

