Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.24% of National Bank worth $25,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBHC

National Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.71 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.