Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,427 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of AppFolio worth $24,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in AppFolio by 70.4% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 10.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 104.3% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $177.40 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $211.41. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day moving average is $183.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

