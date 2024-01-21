Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 1,090 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 93.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 27.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Paycom Software by 42.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $193.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.45 and a 200 day moving average of $250.79. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

