Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 1,337 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $253.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $265.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

