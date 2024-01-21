Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 5,885 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

