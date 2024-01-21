Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 948 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Synopsys by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $517.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.55. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $329.89 and a one year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

