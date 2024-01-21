Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Shares in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.19% of Exscientia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Exscientia by 110.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Exscientia Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $5.81 on Friday. Exscientia plc has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 593.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exscientia Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

