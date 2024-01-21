Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Ossiam boosted its position in LPL Financial by 4,108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in LPL Financial by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 37,939 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

LPLA opened at $239.60 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

