Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,839 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

