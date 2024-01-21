Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.36 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.