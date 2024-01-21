Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $819,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.39. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

