Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $913,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 386.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,268 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

