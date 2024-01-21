Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $189.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FERG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

