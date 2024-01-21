Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 315.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

General Motors Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:GM opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

