Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.30 Million in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.92. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $18.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF Sociedad Anónima last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YPF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile



YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

