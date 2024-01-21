Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,566,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after buying an additional 7,117,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,002,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,024,000 after acquiring an additional 273,943 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,242,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,883 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

