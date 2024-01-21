Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $9,772,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

