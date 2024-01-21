Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $48.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

