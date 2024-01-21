Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.38.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $200.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.63. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $203.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.