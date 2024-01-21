Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,863 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $166.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.43 and its 200-day moving average is $163.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile



Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

