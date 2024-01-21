Barclays Cuts InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $32.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

INMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Get InMode alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INMD

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $22.59 on Thursday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,448,000 after purchasing an additional 584,655 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 987,306 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 613,565 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,535,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 929,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,335 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.