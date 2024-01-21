Barclays Raises Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $125.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

TSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TSM opened at $114.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.82. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $592.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.